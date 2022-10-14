Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,831.33

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,831.33 ($22.13) and last traded at GBX 1,845 ($22.29), with a volume of 7753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,877 ($22.68).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,080 ($37.22) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computacenter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,256.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,455.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,185.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

