Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Centene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

