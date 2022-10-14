Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.0 %

PWR opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

