Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.8 %

LDOS stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

