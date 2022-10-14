Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $288.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.76 and its 200 day moving average is $358.75. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $531.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.