Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 101,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarim Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 861,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 10.1% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,091,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Clarim Acquisition

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

