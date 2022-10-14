China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at 13.17 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of 12.12 and a twelve month high of 24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.92.
About China Longyuan Power Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Longyuan Power Group (CLPXY)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.