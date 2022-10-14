China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at 13.17 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of 12.12 and a twelve month high of 24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.92.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

