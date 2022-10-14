Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.30

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 313436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.19).
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.29. The firm has a market cap of £824.88 million and a P/E ratio of 682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital & Counties Properties PLC
About Capital & Counties Properties PLC
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.