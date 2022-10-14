Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.30

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 313436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.19).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.29. The firm has a market cap of £824.88 million and a P/E ratio of 682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($123,247.95). In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 18,000 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £21,240 ($25,664.57). Also, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 100,000 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($123,247.95).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

