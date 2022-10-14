Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

