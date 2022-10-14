Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 255,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $9.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

