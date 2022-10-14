Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average of $250.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

