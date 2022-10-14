Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 16,741 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 69,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,009.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

