Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $79.42 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

