Applied Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,341,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,942,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.91. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

