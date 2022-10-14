Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,149.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.5% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,995.5% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,995.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

