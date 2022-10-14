Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

