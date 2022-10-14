Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,468.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,174 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

