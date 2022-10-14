Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,866.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

