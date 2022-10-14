Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yellow by 4.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yellow Stock Performance

In related news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $60,359.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YELL opened at $4.31 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 3.06.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. Yellow had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Further Reading

