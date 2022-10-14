Amalgamated Bank Makes New $39,000 Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 20.7% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,393 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 89.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Astronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astronics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.