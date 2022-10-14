Amalgamated Bank Invests $43,000 in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 5.7 %

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $363.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.16. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.