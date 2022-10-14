Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 8,132 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,185.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 119,638 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,447 shares of company stock worth $206,913. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $526.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

