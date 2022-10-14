Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NVE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NVE Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVEC opened at $48.25 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.