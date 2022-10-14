Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $212.31 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.87 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

