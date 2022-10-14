5,852 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 100.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 398,093 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Brady by 57.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 799,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 71.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Brady by 739.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

