3,251 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $43,570,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $29,087,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $11,219,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,601,211.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

