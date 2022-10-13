Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 53,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 175,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

