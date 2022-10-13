Wedbush Begins Coverage on MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGPI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.83.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 5.4 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,217 shares of company stock worth $781,967. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

