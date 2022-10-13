Weaver Consulting Group Buys 321 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average is $267.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

