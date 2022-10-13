Truist Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,098,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
EWBC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
