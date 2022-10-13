Truist Financial Corp Buys 115 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Life Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $103.91 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

