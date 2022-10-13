The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.69 and a one year high of C$95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.4399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.