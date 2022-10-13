StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

