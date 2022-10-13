StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.