Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $43.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $845,000. Amundi increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 658,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $859,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.