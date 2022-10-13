Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average is $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

