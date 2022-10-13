Scotiabank Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$65.50

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.