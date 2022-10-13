Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 316,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Down 1.1 %

Roche Company Profile

Shares of RHHBY opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

