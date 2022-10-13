Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.50. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 6,271 shares trading hands.
Research Frontiers Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
