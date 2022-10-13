Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.50. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 6,271 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

