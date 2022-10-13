Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,977.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $126.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

