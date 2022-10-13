Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 594.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.