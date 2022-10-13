Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $223.96 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

