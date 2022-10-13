NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $215.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
