NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $215.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

NICE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

