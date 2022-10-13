Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.