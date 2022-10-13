National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) PT Raised to $49.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95,572 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

