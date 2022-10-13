MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -5.57 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.52

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,633.15% -55.93% -26.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 213 560 1152 18 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 79.21%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals peers beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

