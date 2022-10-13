Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $84.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

