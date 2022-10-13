Morgan Stanley Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $165.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.