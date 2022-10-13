Morgan Stanley Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $165.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

