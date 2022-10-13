Morgan Stanley Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $5.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Infinera Stock Performance
INFN opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 420,113 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
