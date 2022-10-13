Morgan Stanley Lowers Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $14.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Artivion Trading Down 2.8 %

AORT stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $408.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Artivion has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

