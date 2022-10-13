Morgan Stanley Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $115.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

