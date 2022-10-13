Morgan Stanley Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $115.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

